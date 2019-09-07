Students and Graduates share stories of success - Arkansas Adult Education centers across the state will participate in the third annual Arkansas' Adult Education Open House on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Adult Education (Adult Ed), a section of the Division of Workforce Services in the Department of Commerce, and its network of nearly 40 centers will showcase options to help Arkansans get job-ready.
North Arkansas College Adult Education programs are located in Boone, Carroll, Newton, Madison and Searcy counties. The Adult Education offices in Harrison have moved to the North campus, behind Pace Industries. They will host an Open House and Ribbon-Cutting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 19. All other Northark Adult Education locations will host their Open Houses from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Current and former students will highlight how they've benefitted from the free programs, and teachers will provide details about each of Adult Ed's programs including:
* Integrated Education and Training, which allows students to earn job industry certifications or credentials while improving their basic academic skills;
* Acquiring an Arkansas High School diploma through GED(r) preparation;
* English Language Acquisition (ELA)
"As parents transition their children back to school for the start of a new academic year, we know that it's also a great time for adults to consider how they can improve their family's financial outlook," said Dr. Trenia Miles, director of Adult Education Section, Division of Workforce Services. "It starts with one step, coming into one of our centers to get the training and skills needed for jobs and careers that are in-demand now."
For the 2018-19 school year, Adult Ed served 20,698 Arkansans statewide. Locations for each center around the state can be found at ARCareerEd.org<https://arcareereducation.org/about/adult-education> or by calling 1-877-963-4GED (4433).
About Arkansas Adult Education
Arkansas Adult Education, a division of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, prepares a job-ready, career-bound workforce to meet the needs of Arkansas employers. Adult Education oversees 34 adult education centers and 2 literacy councils, providing services to all 75 counties of the state. For more information about Career Education and Adult Education, including locations and contact information for adult education programs around the state please visit ARcareerED.org<http://www.arcareered.org>.
