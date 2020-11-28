Arkansas Children’s Foundation announced the suspension of Circle of Friends volunteer chapters and their community-based fundraising through Dec. 31, 2021. Arkansas is facing record-breaking hospitalizations for COVID-19, and the safety of statewide volunteers remains a top priority.
“Circle of Friends volunteers have advocated tirelessly for the children of Arkansas for nearly 40 years and have become synonymous with championing children,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Protecting the safety and wellbeing of the more than 300 volunteers in 11 statewide communities is of primary concern in the face of this pandemic. I am so grateful for every volunteer and their continued efforts to champion children throughout Arkansas. We look forward to a time when we can safely resume Circle of Friends activities.”
Established in 1983, Circle of Friends has raised more than $18 million for the children of Arkansas, funding programs like community outreach, nursing excellence, Circle of Friends Clinic, Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic and the statewide network of care.
Childhood illness doesn’t wait for COVID-19, and the demand for pediatric healthcare services is needed now, more than ever. With the suspension of Circle of Friends fundraising activities, community support is vital to Arkansas Children’s delivering on the promise of unprecedented child health, defined and delivered. To honor your local Circle of Friends chapter, visit archildrens.org/give.
