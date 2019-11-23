390,000 children are treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, regardless of the ability to pay.
the volunteers of ACF make this possible.
To become a volunteer or join a volunteer group:
ACH Auxiliary-The Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association, is a separate 501(c)(3) organization serving patients and families through fundraising and service projects. Founded in 1967, the Auxiliary has grown to nearly 550 members who support the hospital through many fundraising efforts including A la Carte, Miracle Ball, Race for a Healthier Tomorrow, the Playaway Gift Shop, the ACHiever Program and Holiday Cards featuring artwork by Arkansas Children's patients.
The Auxiliary Publishes Children’s Way and the Impact Report to keep
Circle of Friends-Circle of Friends is a group of people who help change the future for children. Volunteers work with Arkansas Children's to help fund better treatment methods, to find research breakthroughs faster and to help ensure every child in every community of the state knows how to keep themselves as healthy as possible – because healthy children are essential to healthy communities.
With over 700 members statewide, there are many opportunities to open the door to a new perspective – join a chapter, volunteer your time or donate to champion children.
Arkansas River Valley
Faulkner County
Fort Smith
Garland County
Harrison Regional
Jefferson County
Jonesboro
Magnolia
Northwest Arkansas
Texarkana USA
Union County
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals-Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) is a non-profit organization that raises funds for more than 170 children’s hospitals in North America. Arkansas Children's is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in Arkansas.
Donations to CMNH create miracles by funding medical care, research and education that saves and improves the lives of 17 million children each year. Since 1983, billions of dollars have been raised for children's healthcare through CMN Hospitals, often one dollar at a time.
Today, CMNH is one of the world's leading children's charities. All year long, companies and community groups raise money for Arkansas Children's through events and promotions. Support our generous national sponsors, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Log a Load For Kids, Fred’s, RE/MAX and Credit Unions 4 Kids. For more information about CMNH, contact us at
Log a Load for Kids
Since the program began in 1993, loggers and members of the forestry community have demonstrated their commitment to Arkansas's children by raising more than $9 million for Arkansas Children's Hospital at events throughout the state. The program is sponsored by the Arkansas Forestry Association in cooperation with the Arkansas Timber Producers Association.
For more information on Log A Load For Kids, click here or contact the AFA office at 501-374-2441.
Professional Advisory Council
The Professional Advisory Council (PAC) is a group of more than 400 professionals throughout Arkansas.
PAC members work with clients who could benefit from deferred charitable gifts as a solution to their estate and financial planning needs. PAC seeks to create awareness of planning strategies that help individuals and families leave a charitable legacy, reduce taxes and maximize benefits from their assets.
For more information about joining PAC, please call Jill McIlroy at 501-364-1865 or email mcilroyje@archildrens.org. You may also complete the PAC form.
