Oct. 5 from 10 to 5 Dot Anderson, Dot's World of Valley Springs, will be demonstrating her embroidered art on her art cards at the Arkansas Craft Gallery. Two other members of the Arkansas Craft Guild will be demonstrating painting, Laurel Dyer from Summit and Carole T. Jones of Yellville. Both artists have artwork for sale in the Gallery. Oct. 5 is Connecting with Craft, a day of demonstrations in Mountain View during American Craft Week Oct. 5 - 11. The Ozark Folk Center, Ozark College, the Arkansas Craft School and Mountain View Art Guild as well as downtown businesses are participating groups and locations to view craft demonstrations. Check Facebook @Connecting with Craft for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former CASA director faces theft charges
- Oklahoma man dies after wreck Friday
- Pedestrian killed Saturday night while crossing highway in Green Forest
- Bryan Wayne McCutcheon
- Russell Stuart 'Rusty' Jackson
- What about Crawdad Days?
- Kurt Adrian Johnson
- First-ever Crappie Expo in Hot Springs Oct. 4-6
- Ex-CASA director pleads not guilty Friday
- Old gym at Alpena inspected again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.