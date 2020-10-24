The nomination period for the 5th Annual Arkansas Food Hall of Fame will end next week on Oct. 31. Arkansans are encouraged to nominate their favorite restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events from all around the state before time runs out.
“Food is such an excellent way we can celebrate Arkansas’s rich culture, and we are thankful for all of the Arkansans who join us through nominations for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. “Every year we come together from across the state to honor various restaurants, events and the people who make it all happen. Please remember to submit your nominations before 12 a.m. on Oct. 31.” Nominations are accepted at ArkFoodHOF.com in five categories:
1. Arkansas Food Hall of Fame – This award recognizes those long-standing restaurants that have become legendary attractions in Arkansas.
2. Proprietor of the Year – This award honors a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner in Arkansas who has made significant achievements in the food industry.
3. Food-Themed Event – This award honors a community food-themed event or festival that makes our state a great place to live and visit.
4. Gone But Not Forgotten – This award remembers the collective culinary legacy of a once-and-always influential Arkansas restaurant that has since ceased operations.
5. People’s Choice – This award identifies the public’s favorite. This award is truly in the hands of Arkansans. The restaurant or food truck that receives the highest number of votes wins.
The winners will be chosen by a special committee of Arkansans including historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. Committee members are as follows, Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Christina Shutt, Donna Uptigrove, David Ware and Stanley Young. Honorees and finalists will be announced in early 2021.
About Arkansas Heritage
The mission of Arkansas Heritage is to identify Arkansas’s heritage and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by the discovery, preservation and presentation of the state’s natural, cultural and historic resources. This is accomplished through the work of its eight divisions: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Old State House Museum. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
