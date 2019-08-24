REMINDER: 2019 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest Open Through August 30
Little Rock, AR – School entries are being accepted for the sixth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the
Year Contest sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) and Farm Credit. Applicants may
be any Arkansas school, grades pre-K through 12, that had a school garden open during the 2018-2019 school
year, or any schools planning to start a garden in the 2019-2020 school year.
The deadline for submission is August 30. Online entry forms and program requirements are available at
www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/aad-programs. All applicants except those applying for the school garden
start up category will be required to provide photos or video documentation of garden activities and
progress. Schools eligible to apply include non-traditional educational facilities such as juvenile detention
centers and residential childcare institutions.
Farm Credit is generously providing funding for winners in the following award categories:
Best School Garden Start-Up Proposal - $500
Best Nutrition Education Based Garden - $500
Best Community Collaboration Garden - $500
Best Environmental Education Focused Garden - $500
Overall Winning Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year - $1,000
“School gardens bring agriculture, our state’s largest industry, to life for Arkansas students,” says Arkansas
Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “We are pleased to see this program enter a sixth year of successfully
helping support and start school garden initiatives in counties across Arkansas. We appreciate the
sponsorship provided by Farm Credit that makes this important program possible.”
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we are excited to continue our support of teachers and projects that
engage Arkansas students in food production and agricultural sustainability. Through these partnerships, we
can ensure that the valuable role of Arkansas agriculture remains top-of-mind for the next generation,” said
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services President & CEO, Greg Cole, on behalf of the Farm Credit cooperatives of
Arkansas.
With more than $3.6 billion in assets, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Midsouth, and Farm
Credit of Western Arkansas support rural communities and agriculture across Arkansas with reliable,
consistent credit and financial services today and tomorrow. In Arkansas, Farm Credit associations are owned
by the more than 11,000 customer-owners they serve. Through the cooperative structure, customer-owners
have a voice and vote in the associations’ governance. Members also share in the cooperatives’ financial
success through cooperative returns which total more than $220 million since 1997.
The ADA is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas
agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets
while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation.
