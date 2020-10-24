Poetry of Our Past celebrates the history of the people, places, events, cultures and nature of Arkansas and the Ozarks. Submissions have been received from Kansas, Illinois, Arizona as well as Arkansas. There is no cost to submit a poem to be included in an illustrated book and video readings available online for those who wish. The deadline has been extended to Nov. 20 to coincide with Native American Heritage Month. For details go to www.ChugachArtsCouncil.org/outreach. Videos of poetry submitted so far can be viewed on the Chugach Arts Council Youtube channel. For questions, please email info@chugachartscouncil.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds of pounds of weed seized
- Girl, 14, actually undercover officer; man gets 10 years federal prison
- Early voting different this year
- Alpena School will be seeking new superintendent
- Mary Kathryn Watts Patrick
- Mike Rowe brings program to Northark
- Pratt: Current school model ‘unsustainable’
- Stolen vehicle in pursuit Wednesday night
- Traffic, parking problems addressed; sheriff asks for respect from visitors
- Ballgame bet means $5 plane tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.