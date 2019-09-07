JONESBORO – Graduating students who received their diplomas from Arkansas State University during the 2019 Summer Commencement Ceremony Aug. 2 in the First National Bank Arena have been announced.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred degrees upon students representing A-State’s seven colleges and Undergraduate Studies, including the College of Agriculture; Neil Griffin College of Business; College of Education and Behavioral Science; College of Engineering and Computer Science; College of Liberal Arts and Communication; College of Nursing and Health Professions; and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
Students from Boone, Carroll and Newton Counties include:
Boone, Alpena, Tonya Renae Arnold, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12
Boone, Harrison, Haley Beaver, Bachelor Science Education, Elementary Education
Boone, Lead Hill, Derek R. Rogers, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Carroll, Berryville, Misti Rose Crewse, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Newton, Parthenon, David Denton James, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Newton, Parthenon, Kaylea Jo Willis, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
