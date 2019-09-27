It’s a known fact that Tech’s Got Talent. Now it’s time to find out who has the most.
The 2019 Tech’s Got Talent competition will provide Arkansas Tech University students with an opportunity to perform for their peers and compete for cash prizes during Homecoming week.
The preliminary round is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium. The following 12 acts, listed in no particular order, were selected to perform based upon an audition process led by the ATU Student Activities Board
Matthew Moseley
Wild Oaks
Danielle Duggan
Shakoda Hertter
Bailey & Lauren
Caleb Mukisa
Oakley Smith
Kyle Sentell
ATU Dance Company
Dallas Hall
Tech Moms
Cole Huddleston
The top six from the preliminary round on Oct. 1 will advance to the Tech’s Got Talent finals, which are planned for Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium.
Admission to the preliminaries and the finals will be free with a valid ATU identification card.
Aubree Snow was chosen as the winner of Tech’s Got Talent 2018. She performed the music of Bonnie Raitt in the preliminary round and Barbara Streisand in the finals to earn the $300 first-place prize.
Other Tech’s Got Talent 2018 finalists were Yasmine Baccam (second place), Evan Ashmore (third place), Dallas and Bailey, 242 and Kelsey and Emily.
