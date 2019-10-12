Five candidates for the title of Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen 2019 have been selected to the Homecoming court.
The members of the 2019 Arkansas Tech Homecoming court are Samantha Burkeen of Valley Springs, Megan Garrett of Benton, Bailey Greenwood of Des Arc, Shelby Hartzell of Dover and Madeline Spanel of Heber Springs. All five are seniors at ATU.
ATU students will vote to select the Homecoming queen during online voting through Friday, Oct. 4.
Arkansas Tech will announce its 2019 Homecoming queen during a 5:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field on Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff for the Homecoming football game between Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist University is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Burkeen is a nursing major. She is active in the Student Nurses Association and Phi Mu, which nominated her for the court. Her parents are Shannon and Joseph Burkeen.
Garrett is a music education major. She is drum major for the ATU marching band and performs with a number of ensembles within the ATU Department of Music. She was nominated by Tau Beta Sigma. Her parents are Karen and Wesley Garrett.
Greenwood is a broadcast journalism major. She holds membership in Delta Zeta and on the Golden Girls dance team. She was nominated by Sigma Phi Epsilon. Her mother is Amy Greenwood.
Hartzell is an agricultural education major. She is active in Sigma Alpha professional sorority, which nominated her for Homecoming court. Her parents are Sharla and Eric Hartzell.
Spanel is a biology pre-medicine major. She is president of Tri Beta biology club, secretary for the Pre-Med Club and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Presidential Leadership Cabinet and Student Government Association. She was nominated by the Pre-Med Club. Her mother is Christa Chambers.
For more information about ATU Homecoming 2019 events for students, visit www.atu.edu/homecoming. For more information about ATU Homecoming 2019 events for alumni and community members, visit www.atualumni.com/homecoming.
