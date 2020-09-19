The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is awarding Urban and Community Forestry Grants to five entities for community projects that will develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The five selected entities and projects are as follows:
City of Conway Tree Board – Dave Ward Interstate Beautification Project
City of Pine Bluff – Green Spaces, Green Streets (GS2) Program
City of Trumann – Cedar Park/Highway 463 North Tree Planting Project
Crooked Creek Conservation District – Streambed and Park Improvement Project
UALR Public Radio – Urban & Community Forestry Awareness Radio Campaign
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to award these grants that will help communities across the state improve urban and community trees and forests,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Urban and community trees and forests provide many environmental benefits including improving air quality, energy conservation, and reducing soil and water erosion.”
The Forestry Division ranked proposals based on criteria that included: improvements to a community’s tree management program; implementation plan for the project; level of community involvement; educational components; and tree care with long-term maintenance planning. Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus, and Tree Line programs received additional ranking points.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants, administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, are made available through federal grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service. Projects funded in 2020 must be completed by August 15, 2022. For more information about the grant program, contact Krissy Thomason at kristine.thomason@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 479-228-7929.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov.
