Students and community members can choose to attend studio classes on site, in the Art Studio, or virtually, utilizing the upgraded Art Studio Zoom Room. Non-traditional students have the option of taking classes for a degree or auditing. Many financial aid choices are available for eligible students.

Art classes build a creative community which enhances all aspects of life.

The following classes will be offered:

Drawing I and II-on site or Zoom

Painting I and II-on site or Zoom

Ceramics I and II-on site only

Photography I and II-online

Art History, Renaissance to the Current Era-Online

Art Appreciation-online or hybrid

Advanced Painting Techniques-on site or Zoom.

To register contact northark.edu

For questions about classes, contact cdollard@northark.edu

