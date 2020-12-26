Students and community members can choose to attend studio classes on site, in the Art Studio, or virtually, utilizing the upgraded Art Studio Zoom Room. Non-traditional students have the option of taking classes for a degree or auditing. Many financial aid choices are available for eligible students.
Art classes build a creative community which enhances all aspects of life.
The following classes will be offered:
Drawing I and II-on site or Zoom
Painting I and II-on site or Zoom
Ceramics I and II-on site only
Photography I and II-online
Art History, Renaissance to the Current Era-Online
Art Appreciation-online or hybrid
Advanced Painting Techniques-on site or Zoom.
To register contact northark.edu
For questions about classes, contact cdollard@northark.edu
