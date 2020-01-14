The Harrison Art League is currently sponsoring the 2020 Ozark Mountain Student Art Show at the Boone County Library in Harrison, The art is from students in kindergarten through 6th grade. It will be on display in the upstairs mezzanine/atrium area of the library until Jan. 31. There are 5 area schools participating in this exhibit: Eagle Heights Elementary, Forest Heights Elementary, Leslie Intermediate School, Skyline Elementary, and Valley Springs Elementary. There will be an award ceremony for the 1st and 2nd place winner from each school on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library. This show is sponsored by the O.U.R. Education Cooperative in conjunction with the Harrison Art League. The show is sponsored by Clay Maxey Ford and Super Smiles Dentistry.
Entries are now open for the Feb. Ozark Mountain Student Art Show which features student art from grades 7 through 12. Entries are due by Jan. 31. The art show will be on display upstairs at the Boone County Library until Feb. 27. Art teachers from schools in the Ozarks Unlimited Resources region may submit up to 10 student art pieces. New this year, art submissions will be accepted from home school/private school students as well. Any media is acceptable. Do not drop entries off at the library, please make drop off arrangements with our Harrison Art League representative ginab@ritternet.com.
The Harrison Art League also sponsors an annual art scholarship for a high school senior planning to major in art. Seniors may apply on-line with a digital portfolio to receive the Genevieve Fancher Art Scholarship . See the Harrison Art League website for further information. Entries are due this year by Friday, March 3. In addition, high school students from grades nine through twelve who are interested in further studies in art will also want to watch for the Harrison Art League's annual High School Art Night in April. This event is for students to meet the college art instructors do art activities, and learn more about the art program.
The Harrison Art League invites area artists who wish to support arts in our community to attend our bi-monthly meetings. We meet the second Thursday of every other month at Hobby Lobby in Harrison. Our next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Hobby Lobby back meeting room. The Harrison Art League is a part of the Ozark Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.