Four teachers among 131 winners throughout Arvest Footprint
HARRISON, Ark. (Nov. 20, 2019) – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce that teachers
Samantha Simkins in the Alpena School District, Stephanie Benton at Harrison Middle School,
Lisa Huff at Forest Heights Elementary in Harrison and Barry Reese in the Lead Hill School
District are each recipients of a $500 award given to teachers throughout the bank’s four-state
footprint. A total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, are being given this year.
The winning teachers will use their $500 awards toward enriching the classroom learning
experience.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 7. Nominations were accepted via
the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“Our educators are tasked with making every element of the learning experience exciting and
challenging, so it is our hope that this award will contribute to their work in a wonderful way,”
said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison.
About Arvest
Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019, operates
more than 260 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of
14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve
customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many
locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits,
treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.
About Arvest Wealth Management
Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products.
Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by
the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.
