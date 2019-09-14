Proceeds benefit Claude Parrish Radiation Therapy Institute.
The 5th annual Puttin’ in Pink Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 27-29 at the Harrison Country Club. The two-day tournament, sponsored by Arvest Bank and Clay Maxey Ford, benefits the Claude Parish Radiation Therapy Institute (ParRTI) Foundation of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. The ParRTI Foundation provides the public with free cancer screenings, cancer education, housing, transportation and other patient needs.
The two-person tournament will include couples and senior flights with shotgun start times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Saturday, the first player to shoot a hole-in-one on No. 5(Par 3) wins a 2019 Ford F150. A hole in-one on No. 14 (Par 3) wins a 2019 Can Am. Other prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each flight. The entry fee is $330 per team. During the past four years Puttin’ in Pink raised more than $120,000 for the ParRTI Foundation.
A horse race will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. $20 per team for the first 45 teams, The Pink ParTEE will begin at the conclusion of the Horse Race. Gumbo/Chili gathering with free beverages to players and guest.
Saturday evening our chefs from Springfield Grocer and HCC will present; prime rib, shrimp cocktail, seafood display, tuna poke shots, jonah crab claws, risotto spinach artichoke bites, baked fish, grilled chicken, cocktail meatballs, bread display, veggie blend, roasted six root blend, wild rice and dessert (tres leches cake, cherry tarts, cheesecake.) Enjoy the presentation. The CALCUTTA will hopefully begin at 7 p.m. featuring auctioneer Hunter Sims. Team purchases MUST be paid for Saturday evening by CASH, CHECK, OR CREDIT CARD. Prizes for Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin will be awarded. A huge thank you to Petromark, Inc., Shaker Beverage & Springfield Grocer for making this an evening that will not be soon be forgotten.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Interested sponsors or golf teams should contact Marsha Carter mcarter@claymaxeyford.com or call 870-743-3200.
