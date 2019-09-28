Arvest Bank in Harrison, in conjunction with Shred-It, will host a free Shred-A-Thon for the community Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arvest Bank branch located at 700 Highway 62-65 North at the corner of Industrial Park Road.
The Shred-A-Thon provides a convenient opportunity for residents to drop off personal and confidential documents to be destroyed by Shred-It on-site, helping protect against the risk of identity theft. The shredded paper is recycled, supporting sustainability efforts in the North Central Arkansas.
There is no charge for the shredding services; however, donations to the Ozark Humane Society will be accepted. The humane society will have dogs available for adoption at the event, in recognition of National Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month.
“Consumers cannot be too careful when it comes to guarding against identity theft, so every precaution they can take is a good decision,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “This event provides our community confirmation that their documents, and their personal information, have been eliminated.”
Arvest will provide refreshments at the Shred-A-Thon and dog adoption event. Radio station 102.9 the Z will broadcast live on-site.
About Arvest
Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019, operates more than 260 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.
About Arvest Wealth Management
Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.
