(Aug. 5, 2019) – Arvest Bank will host a “Dog Days of Summer” pet adoption event Friday, August 16, at the Arvest branch at 700 Hwy. 62-65 North at the corner of Industrial Park Road in support of the Ozark Humane Society. Representatives from the Humane Society will be on-site with several pets who need a forever home.
Arvest associates will grill hot dogs for attendees who drop by to consider adopting a pet.
“There are some adorable pets who need a loving home. Adoptive families will tell you that the dogs or cats they take home benefit the family as much as the family is saving those animals,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “Anyone who’s not ready to adopt just yet can still help us support these animals by dropping by to make a donation and enjoy lunch at the same time.”
In addition, Arvest will waive replacement fees for customers who order a pet-themed affinity debit card at any Arvest Bank branch in Harrison between Aug. 12 – 17 and will donate those funds to the Ozark Humane Society.
About OHS: The Ozark Humane Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the care and welfare of all animals in North Central Arkansas. The OHS operates a shelter in Harrison, which houses and cares for homeless pets, and seeks to find them permanent homes. The OHS also operates the Cause for Paws Thrift Shop, and proceeds from the Thrift Shop directly support the OHS and the shelter. Please support the OHS by adopting an animal from the shelter or by donating your time, materials and money. The OHS is looking for new members and volunteers, new ideas and enthusiasm. Follow the Ozark Humane Society on Facebook for more information.
For additional information contact:
Tiffany Watkins
Assistant VP, Marketing Director
Arvest Bank, Yellville
(870) 449-7164
