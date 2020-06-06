The Arvest Foundation recently donated a grant in the amount of $9,000 to Mercy Mall, a nonprofit organization in Harrison that helps provide hunger relief. The food pantry primarily serves residents across Boone County, but assists anyone in need.
“The number of people facing food insecurity has continued to increase exponentially since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, so this gift will help us meet those needs immediately,” said Julie Barnes, director of Mercy Mall in Harrison. “Our community partners have always been an integral factor in helping us carry out our mission, and we appreciate the Arvest Foundation for this assistance at such a crucial time.”
“Arvest works to support many initiatives across our community but reducing food insecurity is a mission we have been passionate about for a long time,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “We appreciate the work Mercy Mall does for our community throughout the year and hope this donation will provide for our neighbors in need for months to come.”
Mercy Mall is located in the Winkler Warehouse on Hwy. 43 East. Hours of operation are Monday 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
About the Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.
