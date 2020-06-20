Harrison Affordable Housing Initiatives (HAHI), a local nonprofit organization, received a $9,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The organization helps provide adequate and affordable housing options to residents in Boone County who need assistance.
The donation will help fund housing initiatives in support of area individuals and families who have been impacted economically by COVID-19. That assistance may be delivered in the form of help with rent, mortgage or utility payments, daily necessities, emergency food items or personal protective equipment such as masks or gloves.
“This is a generous gift that will directly benefit many people across Boone County so, on behalf of our organization and those who we serve, we are very grateful to the Arvest Foundation,” said Chonda Tapley, executive director of the Harrison Housing Authority which manages the Harrison Affordable Housing Initiatives. “The number of people we are assisting, and the magnitude of needs, continues to increase and we don’t anticipate that will change anytime soon.”
“Arvest continues to be a steadfast community partner for the people of Boone County and we appreciate the fact that the foundation considers the many different needs of our residents,” said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson. “Working together for the benefit of our fellow man is something the people and businesses of this community do well and it’s certainly a necessity during the times we are working through right now.”
“The strains of the past few months have certainly been magnified for many people, so we hope this donation will help sustain those who are in a vulnerable situation for weeks or months to come,” said Scott Tennyson, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “Even temporary assistance can be the key to helping someone get back on track financially, and hopefully return to self-sufficiency. We appreciate the very necessary work of the HAHI.”
About Harrison Affordable Housing Initiatives
Harrison Affordable Housing Initiatives (HAHI) is the nonprofit affiliate of Harrison Housing Authority (HHA) and is managed and operated by HHA. Our mission is to promote adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination.
About the Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.
