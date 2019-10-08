Arvest Bank will honor teachers throughout the state of Arkansas while awarding 76 educators with a total of $38,000 in prize money.
The decision to award 76 $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of 31 counties was made out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.
“Teachers leave a lasting impact on their students. They educate, inspire, challenge and mentor them, as our children determine their future role in business and society,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “We are extremely grateful to all our educators in this area and we encourage nominations to help us support our teachers’ work in the classroom.”
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 7-13. Use the form provided in the post to enter your favorite teacher’s name and other requested information, including one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.
