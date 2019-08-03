JONESBORO – More than 1,600 graduating students will receive diplomas during the 2019 summer commencement ceremony at Arkansas State University, Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, in Jonesboro.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse will confer degrees upon students representing A-State’s seven colleges and Undergraduate Studies, including the College of Agriculture; Neil Griffin College of Business; College of Education and Behavioral Science; College of Engineering and Computer Science; College of Liberal Arts and Communication; College of Nursing and Health Professions; and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
Katie Hall of Steele, Mo., achieved a 4.00 grade point average to graduate summa cum laude, 14 students with a GPA of 3.80-3.99 graduating magna cum laude, and 28 earned a GPA of 3.60-3.79 to graduate cum laude. A-State will also recognize two students who graduate in University Honors and seven who graduate in Honors.
Hall will address the audience on behalf of the graduating class. She will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic sciences. She has also appeared on the Chancellor’s List numerous times.
Representing the faculty, Dr. Xiuzhen Huang will offer remarks. Dr. Huang, professor of computer science, received the Faculty Achievement Award for Scholarship in April. She is principal investigator or co-PI on seven active grants, including an Arkansas Research Alliance Fellowship, and biomedical computing and informatics strategies. She also published several scholarly articles, including four in high impact journals. Huang joined the faculty in 2004.
Following the commencement ceremony, there is a reception with punch and cookies for all graduates and their families at the north mezzanine.
Arkansas State’s commencement ceremony will be streamed live at AState.edu/Livestream<http://www.astate.edu/livestream>. The link will be active on the afternoon of commencement.
In addition, the Department of Military Science will hold its commissioning ceremony Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., at which time Justin Derek Browning will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Arkansas National Guard. Brown, of Beebe, is obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and a minor in military science.
