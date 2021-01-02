RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will begin the spring 2021 semester as planned on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, on its campuses in Russellville and Ozark.
ATU will remain in phase one of its pandemic recovery framework at the outset of the spring 2021 semester. Similarly to fall 2020, course delivery during the forthcoming semester will be achieved through a mix of in-person, online and hybrid methods.
Residence hall move-in will commence on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. ATU students who will be living on campus during spring 2021 will receive move-in details from the Arkansas Tech Office of Residence Life.
COVID-19 precautions that were in place at ATU during fall 2020 (including mandatory face coverings inside buildings, social distancing in all facilities, daily health screenings by faculty, staff and students, virtual meetings and activities when possible and signage designed to promote safety) will remain in place when the spring 2021 semester begins.
“We look forward to resuming our 2020-21 academic year on Jan. 11,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “ATU students, faculty and staff did an excellent job of keeping each other safe and fulfilling our civic responsibility relative to the pandemic during fall 2020. I am confident that our university community will continue to make good decisions and take proper safety measures in the interest of COVID-19 mitigation during the spring 2021 semester.”
ATU offices will re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in order to serve students who need to register for classes and make other preparations for the spring semester. In-person staffing will be limited the week of Jan. 4-8 in order to avoid virus transmission.
More information about ATU’s COVID-19 procedures is available at www.atu.edu/pandemicrecovery .
