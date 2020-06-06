Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2020 semester.
Alpena
Kelby Lynn Harness (4.0)
Carla Marie Johnson
Berryville
Aiden Ross Brummett
Layne Montgomery Chester
Elizabeth Christine Green (4.0)
Madisyn Rose Hudson
Bradley Cole Parton (4.0)
Johnathon S. Robbins
Amber Marie Robinett (4.0)
Aspen Nicole Smith
Jeanessa Yvonne Smith (4.0)
Aubree Jill Snow (4.0)
Maranda Dawn Taylor
Merry Faith Watson (4.0)
Big Flat
Shelayna Nicole Shelton
Bull Shoals
Austin Ray McBee
Compton
Emily Alexandra Hope Smith (4.0)
Hannah Mariah Paige Villines (4.0)
Deer
Dawson James Hicks
Emily Anabelle Matlock (4.0)
Dennard
Brianna Brooke Strickland (4.0)
Eureka Springs
Justin Thomas Saab (4.0)
Flippin
Jacob Davis Beaver (4.0)
Alex Lee Junker
Annabell Rose Klos (4.0)
Hailey Marie Perronne
Tanner Cole Theobald
Gassville
Kaycie LaDon Beard (4.0)
Robert Lee Bennett (4.0)
Taran Scott Eaton (4.0)
Claire Christal Manns (4.0)
Hannah Nicole Stinnett (4.0)
Green Forest
Alexandria Dawn Cisco (4.0)
Nicholas Brent Davis
Desiree Melissa Dean (4.0)
Angelina Nicole Hudson (4.0)
Emily Shea Lindstrom (4.0)
Vanessa Fernandez Perez
Magali Rivera Cisneros (4.0)
Payton Brooke Youngblood (4.0)
Harriet
Matilyn Rose Everett
Harrison
Emilie Coursey Arnold
Jonathan Val Billings (4.0)
Heather Patricia Billups (4.0)
Brooke Alexanderia Brock (4.0)
Lauren Ashley Brown
Cateon Halley Burnside
Jana Lee Cross (4.0)
Carley Michelle Davenport (4.0)
Briley Lorraine Due
Samantha Lynn Fancler (4.0)
Alexander Eustace Fenton
Micah Tobiah Fenton (4.0)
Gracie Ann Folks
Kinsey Brooke Freiburger
Nathan Hunter Jenkins
Madison Nicole Kelley
Dalton McCall Landrum
Krissy Lynn Larimore (4.0)
Jackson Joseph Marseilles (4.0)
Spencer Rian Massengale
Alexander Charles Nichols
Kirby Nathanael Nix
Ethan C. Patterson (4.0)
Emily Lauren Poynor
Kimberly Beatrice Poynter (4.0)
Kacie Beth Ramsey
Abbygayle Denae Riff
Allie Elayna Roach
Victoria Ann Roberts (4.0)
Drew Alexander Saunders
Hannah Marie Smith
Gregory Lee Garrett Stacy
Jessica Nicole Staton
Evan Howard Still (4.0)
Joseph Darwin Thayn
Lakyn Brooke Thomas (4.0)
Logan Hunter Thomas (4.0)
Candace Elise Waters (4.0)
Adriann Jade Watson (4.0)
Taylor Keith Whillock (4.0)
Corey M. White (4.0)
Sabrina Lin Williams (4.0)
Hasty
Abigail Sarah Breer (4.0)
Amanda Cheyenne Drummond
Jasper
Colin Edward Thomas (4.0)
Kingston
Breanna Marie Emitt
Phillip Drew Emitt
Leslie
Courtney Megan Ragland (4.0)
Oakley Lynn Smith (4.0)
Marble Falls
Daniele Renea Clayborn (4.0)
Carter Catherine Howard
Marshall
Winter Rose Allen (4.0)
Carson Andrew Blair (4.0)
Dylan Bryce Busbee (4.0)
Abbey Rose Collier
Shakoda Lane Hertter (4.0)
Makayla Danae Horton (4.0)
Lauren Anne Loggins (4.0)
Lampeshia Chyanne Masterson (4.0)
Lora Rene Ogden (4.0)
Paige MaeAnn Treadwell (4.0)
Hannah Nicole Younger (4.0)
Mount Judea
Logan Taylor Henson
Oark
Karah Jeannett Carter
Omaha
Dillon Ray Collins (4.0)
Evan David Collins (4.0)
Christopher Aidan Kimberlin (4.0)
Ponca
David Andrew Marr (4.0)
Saint Joe
Logan Allen Lynch
Emmalee Kate Taylor
Vendor
Nicholas Gerald Grice
Kalee Faith Smith (4.0)
Western Grove
Bryan James Cook
