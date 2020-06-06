Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2020 semester.

Alpena

Kelby Lynn Harness (4.0)

Carla Marie Johnson

Berryville

Aiden Ross Brummett

Layne Montgomery Chester

Elizabeth Christine Green (4.0)

Madisyn Rose Hudson

Bradley Cole Parton (4.0)

Johnathon S. Robbins

Amber Marie Robinett (4.0)

Aspen Nicole Smith

Jeanessa Yvonne Smith (4.0)

Aubree Jill Snow (4.0)

Maranda Dawn Taylor

Merry Faith Watson (4.0)

Big Flat

Shelayna Nicole Shelton

Bull Shoals

Austin Ray McBee

Compton

Emily Alexandra Hope Smith (4.0)

Hannah Mariah Paige Villines (4.0)

Deer

Dawson James Hicks

Emily Anabelle Matlock (4.0)

Dennard

Brianna Brooke Strickland (4.0)

Eureka Springs

Justin Thomas Saab (4.0)

Flippin

Jacob Davis Beaver (4.0)

Alex Lee Junker

Annabell Rose Klos (4.0)

Hailey Marie Perronne

Tanner Cole Theobald

Gassville

Kaycie LaDon Beard (4.0)

Robert Lee Bennett (4.0)

Taran Scott Eaton (4.0)

Claire Christal Manns (4.0)

Hannah Nicole Stinnett (4.0)

Green Forest

Alexandria Dawn Cisco (4.0)

Nicholas Brent Davis

Desiree Melissa Dean (4.0)

Angelina Nicole Hudson (4.0)

Emily Shea Lindstrom (4.0)

Vanessa Fernandez Perez

Magali Rivera Cisneros (4.0)

Payton Brooke Youngblood (4.0)

Harriet

Matilyn Rose Everett

Harrison

Emilie Coursey Arnold

Jonathan Val Billings (4.0)

Heather Patricia Billups (4.0)

Brooke Alexanderia Brock (4.0)

Lauren Ashley Brown

Cateon Halley Burnside

Jana Lee Cross (4.0)

Carley Michelle Davenport (4.0)

Briley Lorraine Due

Samantha Lynn Fancler (4.0)

Alexander Eustace Fenton

Micah Tobiah Fenton (4.0)

Gracie Ann Folks

Kinsey Brooke Freiburger

Nathan Hunter Jenkins

Madison Nicole Kelley

Dalton McCall Landrum

Krissy Lynn Larimore (4.0)

Jackson Joseph Marseilles (4.0)

Spencer Rian Massengale

Alexander Charles Nichols

Kirby Nathanael Nix

Ethan C. Patterson (4.0)

Emily Lauren Poynor

Kimberly Beatrice Poynter (4.0)

Kacie Beth Ramsey

Abbygayle Denae Riff

Allie Elayna Roach

Victoria Ann Roberts (4.0)

Drew Alexander Saunders

Hannah Marie Smith

Gregory Lee Garrett Stacy

Jessica Nicole Staton

Evan Howard Still (4.0)

Joseph Darwin Thayn

Lakyn Brooke Thomas (4.0)

Logan Hunter Thomas (4.0)

Candace Elise Waters (4.0)

Adriann Jade Watson (4.0)

Taylor Keith Whillock (4.0)

Corey M. White (4.0)

Sabrina Lin Williams (4.0)

Hasty

Abigail Sarah Breer (4.0)

Amanda Cheyenne Drummond

Jasper

Colin Edward Thomas (4.0)

Kingston

Breanna Marie Emitt

Phillip Drew Emitt

Leslie

Courtney Megan Ragland (4.0)

Oakley Lynn Smith (4.0)

Marble Falls

Daniele Renea Clayborn (4.0)

Carter Catherine Howard

Marshall

Winter Rose Allen (4.0)

Carson Andrew Blair (4.0)

Dylan Bryce Busbee (4.0)

Abbey Rose Collier

Shakoda Lane Hertter (4.0)

Makayla Danae Horton (4.0)

Lauren Anne Loggins (4.0)

Lampeshia Chyanne Masterson (4.0)

Lora Rene Ogden (4.0)

Paige MaeAnn Treadwell (4.0)

Hannah Nicole Younger (4.0)

Mount Judea

Logan Taylor Henson

Oark

Karah Jeannett Carter

Omaha

Dillon Ray Collins (4.0)

Evan David Collins (4.0)

Christopher Aidan Kimberlin (4.0)

Ponca

David Andrew Marr (4.0)

Saint Joe

Logan Allen Lynch

Emmalee Kate Taylor

Vendor

Nicholas Gerald Grice

Kalee Faith Smith (4.0)

Western Grove

Bryan James Cook

