Lauren Brown and LaBrian Phillips Jr. were named 2020 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Brown and Phillips were elected by their fellow ATU students through online voting. More than 1,000 ATU students cast votes in the election.
Attendance at the coronations was limited in accordance with ATU's pandemic recovery framework.
Brown is a senior biochemistry major from Harrison. Her parents are Vicki and James Brown. She was nominated for ATU Homecoming court by the College Panhellenic Council.
A member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Brown serves as College Panhellenic Council president, Student Government Association senior senator, Presidential Leadership Cabinet member, Pre-Med Club service coordinator, freshman orientation leader, Green and Gold leadership team member and Jerry the Bulldog student worker.
Phillips is a senior hospitality administration major with an emphasis in events and tourism. He is from Little Rock, and his grandmother is Veda Cunningham.
President of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and a member of the Student Activities Board, Phillips was nominated for ATU Homecoming court by Student Activities Board.
Additional members of the 2020 ATU Homecoming court were senior Addie Beckham of Hartford, junior Bryson George of Russellville, senior Emily Lisenbey of Plainview, senior Colton Little of Gentry, senior Dakota Mooney of Clinton, senior Aubrey Reed of Russellville, senior Gabi Sowa of McKinney, Texas, and senior Greydon Turner of Grapevine, Texas.
