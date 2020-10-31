RUSSELLVILLE-Data from Chmura and the National Center for Education Statistics shows that Arkansas Tech University is No. 1 in the State of Arkansas when it comes to the conferral of two-year degrees and certificates upon graduates.
Upon a review of finalized statistics for the 2018-19 academic year, Chmura found that ATU students on the Russellville and Ozark campuses earned 2,315 two-year degrees and certificates during that 12-month period. No other institution of higher education in Arkansas awarded more than 1,622 two-year degrees and certificates during the 2018-19 academic year.
Overall, ATU awarded 4,040 degrees and credentials through its campuses in Russellville and Ozark during the 2018-19 academic year. Only the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville (6,818) and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro (5,009) conferred more degrees and credentials during that time frame. The next highest number of degrees and credentials awarded by a single institution in 2018-19 was 2,569.
"These results are reflective of the quality of our faculty and the productivity that takes place at Arkansas Tech University on an annual basis," said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. "Arkansas Tech plays an integral role in providing for the higher education and career training needs of our state. More than 93 percent of our students are Arkansans and more than 75 percent of our graduates remain in the state to begin their careers. Our stackable degrees approach offers multiple access points to education and training as well as opportunities for rapid transitions from enrollment to workforce. All of these facts are evidence of the return on investment that Arkansas Tech provides for the resources it is allocated."
Learn more about Arkansas Tech University at www.atu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.