RUSSELLVILLE—Arkansas Tech University's Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program is No. 1 among universities and colleges in Arkansas and one of the top 40 such programs in the United States according to a website that connects students with accessible higher education options.
Study.com compiled and published the 2020 rankings. ATU is the only institution from Arkansas included in organization's top 50 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree programs in the United States.
"We know each student has unique needs when it comes to choosing a college, so we created our school rankings to help students make college decisions that are the right fit," reads a portion of the Study.com website.
The website's methodology report states that editors evaluate tuition cost, financial aid, accessibility, admittance rates, educational support and resources, quality, value, retention rates, graduation rates, student-faculty ratio, career resources and job placement in determining their rankings.
According to the ATU Department of Nursing website, graduates earning the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree will be "prepared for responsibilities as a professional nurse, to take the national exam required for licensure as a Registered Nurse and to pursue graduate study if desired."
The Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Master of Science in nursing administration and emergency management programs at ATU are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Additionally, the ATU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree is approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.
View the Study.com rankings at https://study.com/resources/bsn-schools.
Learn more about the ATU Department of Nursing at www.atu.edu/nursing.
