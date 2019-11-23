Kelsey K. Bardwell MBA, JD, has been selected to the 2019 Arkansas SuperLawyers Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
Neale and Newman, LLP is proud to announce that Kevin H. Dunaway, has been selected as a Missouri/Kansas Super Lawyer, again, for 2019, marking the tenth year in a row, he has received this designation. He received this designation for his work in worker’s compensation. Mr. Dunaway has handled hundreds of worker’s compensation cases, throughout the State of Missouri, and is well-versed in worker’s compensation laws. He has lectured, in the past, on worker’s compensation topics, and has previously co-authored a chapter in the Missouri Bar desk book series for Worker’s Compensation.
Dunaway was also recognized in 2017 as a Trusted Advisor by the Springfield Business Journal for his work as an attorney, and in 2019, recognized as one of the Springfield Business Journal’s Men of the Year. He practices routinely in worker’s compensation defense, inter-related employment law issues, corporate law, and business-related litigation, including insurance law.”
Dunaway is proud to be a graduate of the 1979 Harrison High School class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.