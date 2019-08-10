Recently, Ark. State Rep. Jack Fortner attended the reception for the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Recognition, held in the Governor’s Mansion. In Arkansas, there are approximately 35,000 teachers. Of those, 15 are nominated for Teacher of the Year. Rep. Fortner is proud to announce that Barry Reese, from Lead Hill School District, was one of the 15. Rep. Fortner was honored to sit at the table with Mr. Reese and his wife Kristen, and their friends and colleagues from Lead Hill. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key were there to present the awards.
Congratulations, Mr. Reese.
