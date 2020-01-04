The Batavia Friendship Club met at 12 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Alpena Community Building for a beautiful holiday luncheon.
Meeting was called to order at 1 p.m. by President, Alice Vanatta, with her singing “Oh Holy Night”. Members look forward to this each year as she does this so beautifully.
Hostesses for the month were June Savage and Irene Moore
Roll call was answered by 18 members and one guest, Rosie Estes. Each attendee answered roll call sharing special traditions that their family enjoyed over the years.
Ruthine Reubell, Vice President asked to step down from her position. Our sincere thanks to Ms. Reubell for a job well done. Patricia Wray was elected to fill this position.
Secret Pals for the past year were revealed and gifts exchanged. Ms. Vanatta gifted each attendee with a jar of her home made apple butter.
Our 2020 year will begin Jan. 6, again at the Alpena Community Building. Visitors are always welcomed and new members are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.