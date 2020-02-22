n February, all thoughts turn to love and chocolates. Alpena Friendship Club was no exception with valentines and chocolates for everyone. Diana Preston furnished decorations for the month and Jean Reubell assisted in decorating the tables and setting the mood.
February birthdays included Diana Preston and Jean Reubell. There were no anniversaries.
Each member took a scripture card to share in roll call. Roll call was answered by sixteen members and two guest, Frankie Henson and Ethel Bogle. A special welcome is extended to these ladies.
Marjorie Carson gave the devotion, “When is an apple really a banana?” with the thought that God made each unique . Ms Carson shared statistics that there are 2500 varieties of apples grown in the United States and 7500 varieties grown throughout the world. We are each His unique creation.
There was no old business, but Sue Middleton introduced new business for consideration. Pastors Ricky and Morna of Restoration Life Church in Batavia have offered their Fellowship Hall for the club’s monthly meetings. This will much more centrally located for most members with other benefits that met the approval of everyone. We are appreciative of the Alpena City Hall for allowing use of the Community Center these past few years.
The next meeting of the club will be Monday, March 2 and will be held at the new location. Restoration Life Fellowship is located at 8113 Highway 392 W in Batavia.
