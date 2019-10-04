The Batavia Friendship club met for their monthly meeting on Sept. 9 . Meeting was called to order by President, Alice Vanetta.
Roll call was answered by 18 members and one visitor, Faye Clarida of Lead Hill. Members are hoping that Ms. Clarida will continue to come and be a part of our membership.
Hostess for Sept. was Patricia Wray who decorated beautifully with Harvest Blessings. Fall mums accented the tables and seemed to tell us that summer had come and gone.
In new business, members voted to give a donation to the Terry Hawkins Cancer Fund. Terry is the son of Henrietta and Marvin Hawkins . Our prayers go out to Terry and his family. If others would like to bless the family, donations can be sent to the Community Bank & Trust; Terry Hawkins Cancer Fund; 101 S Main; Carl Junction, Mo. 64834
Game winners were Linda Moore, Sue Middleton and Marjorie Carson.
The next meeting will be Oct. 7. Lunch will be at 12 p.m. with meeting to begin at 1 p.m.
