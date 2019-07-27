Brenda Smith, James Smith, Lee Hankins and I went to Bull Shoals one day last week to visit our sister, Rozetta Badami. Considering all things as they are she is doing well. The home she is in is a very pleasant place to live. The staff makes sure she eats her food at meal time. They take really good care of her. They have a beautician that comes in once a week to style the ladies hair and do a haircut for the men. We have been enjoying the cooler weather and hope it will last a few more days. I visited by way of phone with Irene Moore one day last week. She is involved with the ladies Friendship Club and invited me to join them for lunch that day. The church I attend, Restoration Life Fellowship, has prayer meeting every Monday morning from 10am to 12 p.m. I am committed to attending the prayer meeting so I had to forego the invitation to have lunch with the Friendship Club.
Batavia Assembly of God had Vacation Bible School this past week. They are thankful to be able to host this great kids event and Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to thank everyone who helped and thank the parents who allowed their children to attend. Pastor Phillip Collie traveled to Hector on July 20 to perform the wedding ceremony of a young couple from the Collie's previous church, Rehoboth Assembly of God. The ceremony was held at First Assembly of God in Hector. Pastor Phillip Collie would like to thank Pastors Clayton Journgan and Tollie Sutterfield and Bro. Gene Atwell for filling in while he and Rachel were at Kid's Camp in Hot Springs. Sunday, July 28th, following morning worship, the youth group at Batavia Assembly of God will
having a "Grab and Go" lunch to raise money for Speed the Light. After service, everyone is invited to the fellowship hall to grab your lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.