The Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held Monday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the JPH room at the North Arkansas College (south campus) . The Harrison Police Dept., Harrison Fire and Rescue, Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. and Arkansas State Police are competing for the highest number of donors.
To participate, call 870-741-5463 to make an appointment to donate. Masks are required for ALL donors.
To learn more, visit www.redcross.org/give-blood.html
