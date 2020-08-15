Allyson Nicole Beasley, of Bentonville and Nicholas Gerald Grice, of Piercetown have announced their engagement and approaching marriage.
Allyson's parents are Curtis Beasley, of Bentonville and Tina Mahfouz, of Rogers. Her grandparents are Dee and Bob Beasley of Bentonville. She is a 2018 graduate of Bentonville High School and is employed at Grice's Grocery.
Nicholas' parents are Greg and Pam Grice, of Piercetown. His grandparents are Gerald and Velma Norton, of Pieretown and Dot Ellis, of Western Grove and the late Thomas Grice, of Torrance, California.
He is a 2016 graduate of Western Grove High School and a 2020 graduate of Arkansas Tech University. He is employed at Grice's Grocery.
The wedding date is Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. It will be held at the Smith Farm at Vendor. A private ceremony will be held with family and friends invited.
