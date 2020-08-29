Robert Paul “Bob” Becker and Betty Jane (Kyle) Becker are celebrating their 50th anniversary today (Saturday, Aug. 29) quietly at home. A big celebration will be planned for a later date.
Bob and Betty met at First National Bank in Wichita, Kansas, where they both worked. They retired in 1998 and moved to Harrison in 2000 to be close to family.
They have enjoyed their 50 years tougher by traveling, playing golf, bowling and spending time with family and friends They attend Open Door Baptist.
