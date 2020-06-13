Mr. & Mrs. Bill Beckham, of Jasper, are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Mary Lynn Hudson and William Dwight Beckham were married at the First Baptist Church, Jasper, with Rev. Amon Smith officiating on June 13, 1970, . They have been blessed with three daughters: Jennifer Lewis, Jane Anne Nuessner and Whitney Beckham. They also enjoy ten grandchildren. Since retiring, they enjoy traveling, supporting their grandchildren’s activities, attending Parthenon First Baptist Church, thrifting and spending time at the lake and farm.
A small family celebration will be held to commemorate this golden anniversary.
