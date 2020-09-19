The last days were like the first, buying and selling, given in marriage

Before the Night came

The congregation assembled,

young and old

Before the Night came

Joyful shouts of children were heard

In the schoolyard

Before the Night came

Then, the last trumpet sounded

All of the children were gone

The minister and half of the congregation were nowhere to be seen

One spouse was taken, the other. remained

Chaos ensued

The Night had come.

Matthew 24-25_____Romans10:9-10

-Jennifer Matlock/Diamond City

