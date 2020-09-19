The last days were like the first, buying and selling, given in marriage
Before the Night came
The congregation assembled,
young and old
Before the Night came
Joyful shouts of children were heard
In the schoolyard
Before the Night came
Then, the last trumpet sounded
All of the children were gone
The minister and half of the congregation were nowhere to be seen
One spouse was taken, the other. remained
Chaos ensued
The Night had come.
Matthew 24-25_____Romans10:9-10
-Jennifer Matlock/Diamond City
