The Bellefonte Lodge #165 F&AM recently elected new officers to serve for the 2020 year.

New officers are:

Roy Saunders, Worshipful Master

Donald Evans, Senior Warden

Kenny Villines, Junior Warden

Dennis Deitrich, Secretary

J. Beavers, Treasurer

Andrew Williams, Senior Deacon

J. Scogins, Junior Deacon

Jerry Wootan, Chaplain, Assistant Treasurer

Clyde Wootan, Tyler

All masons are welcome to attend our regular stated meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

