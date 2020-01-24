The Bellefonte Lodge #165 F&AM recently elected new officers to serve for the 2020 year.
New officers are:
Roy Saunders, Worshipful Master
Donald Evans, Senior Warden
Kenny Villines, Junior Warden
Dennis Deitrich, Secretary
J. Beavers, Treasurer
Andrew Williams, Senior Deacon
J. Scogins, Junior Deacon
Jerry Wootan, Chaplain, Assistant Treasurer
Clyde Wootan, Tyler
All masons are welcome to attend our regular stated meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
