Former graduates and students of Bellefonte School met Saturday, May 25 at Western Sizzlin' for their 19th school reunion. 24 alumni attended, with Dane and Mary Ann Ruff of Scranton. Lida Adkins Criner registered guests from 5:30 to 6 p.m. while a video screen displayed photos of past reunions. Kent Kimes gave the welcome and served as emcee along with Mike Brothers. The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, sang "God Bless America," and recognized veterans in the audience. Attendees renewed old acquaintances and shared memories of life at school in Bellefonte. A video screen continued displaying photos of past reunions with music of the 1950s during dinner. Following Mike Brothers' invocation everyone went through the buffet for the evening meal. Kimes led "Memories," and took the microphone to class members around the room so that special stories could be shared, of which most brought laughter and enjoyment. Students were reminded of both happy and sad days as they spoke of favorite teachers, pranks played on school mates, memories of the Bellefonte Owls wins and losses and the good meals that cooks Helen Johnson, Mrs. Cash (Virginia's mother) and Helen Keeter prepared for the students.
Committee members were Virginia Cash Hamilton, Janis Harding Carlton, Lida Adkins Criner, Mike Brothers and Kent Kimes. In addition, others who attended were Charlene Dees Cunningham, Ann Kimes, Joy Rice, Virginia Hirayama, Anna Holt, Rex and Norma Brazell, Phyllis Martin Young, Betty and Leon Young, Jerry and Janet Thomason, Jean Johnson Sisco, Dane and Mary Ann Ruff, Patsy Brothers and the Honorable Judge James Robert Norton and wife Kay Norton.
Janis Carlton presented the names of 16 students who have passed away since the 2017 reunion: Bernice Villines Martin, Lex McCormick, Anna Lois Moorehouse Miller, Ruby May Crase Roberts, Gladys Holloway Rushing, Jerl "Zeke" Salmon, Daphina Ragland Shipley, Harley and Ruby Thomason, Ida Maxine Davis, Domain Armenda Ellis Biggs; Centenarian, Monte Dees, Robert A. Thomason, Hayden Graddy, Fern Ragland and Marvin Holloway. Mike Brothers gave the benediction and expressed appreciation for those who attended to try and keep together the Bellefonte School community as long as possible.
The first Bellefonte School Reunion was held in 1977 with 241 in attendance. Anyone who needs information about the 20th School Reunion may refer to past letters received for contact information. Plan on attending the next reunion if you ever attended Bellefonte School!
