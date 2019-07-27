Bergman schools will be hosting the Back to School Bash on Thursday, August 8.
4:30-6 p.m. Elementary Students
6-6:30 p.m. Middle School
6:30-7 p.m. High School.
The first day of school will be Wednesday, August 14.
School supplies will be provided for all students this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.