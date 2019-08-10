WASHINGTON- Bergman residents calling U.S. Senator John Boozman’s Washington office may have heard a familiar voice at the end of the line.
Bailey Riggs, a 2016 graduate of Bergman High School, participated in Boozman’s Congressional Summer Internship Program.
While in Washington, Riggs attended committee hearings and legislative briefings, worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to visiting Arkansans, attended lectures from a variety of speakers, gave tours of the U.S. Capitol building and shadowed Boozman for a day to get an idea of what his daily routine is like.
“This has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Working for Senator Boozman has shown me that I could have a future working on Capitol Hill,” Riggs said.
“I’m confident that Bailey has gained new insight and valuable experience during his time interning in our nation’s capital. I appreciate the help he provided to my staff and me as we work to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate,” Boozman said.
Riggs is a rising senior at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he is studying agricultural business with a concentration in pre-law as well as political science. He is the son of Brock and Michelle Riggs.
