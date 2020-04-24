Bergman High School students participated in the Stock Market Game, winning 1st place for the Region One division.
The Stock Market Game™ is a national program of the SIFMA Foundation that allows students and teachers the opportunity to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds and mutual funds throughout an engaging 13-week simulation each semester. A year-long session is also available that begins in September and ends in April. Economics Arkansas has been the facilitator of this program in Arkansas since 1999.
