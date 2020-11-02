Bergman Homecoming Court

The members of the Bergman Homecoming Court are (front, from left) Senior Maids-Kaylee Henson and Paige McCutcheon, Jaden Wilkinson (2nd row) Junior Maids-Katherine Grace, Braylen Collins and Samantha Frock (3rd row) Sophomore Maids-Breanna Espinoza, Sydney Moore and Skylar Burleson (back row) Freshman Maids-Jasmine DeDear, Paige Hillenburg and Madison Reed

Bergman High School will be celebrating Homecoming, Friday, Nov. 6, at the Panther Palace. Bergman will be hosting Kingston with games beginning at 4 p.m. The order of the games and events are as follows: JV Sr. Girls, JV Sr. Boys, Homecoming Ceremony, Sr. Boys, Sr. Girls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.