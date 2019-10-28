Bergman High School will be celebrating Homecoming, Friday, Nov. 1 at the Panther Palace. Bergman will be hosting Flippin with games beginning at 5 p.m.
JV Sr. Boys will play first followed by JV Sr. Girls with the crowning ceremony to follow. The evening will finish out with Varsity Girls and Boys games. The 2019 Homecoming Court is pictured.
