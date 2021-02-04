Fifteen students will represent Bergman Middle School at the upcoming Boone County Spelling Bee. The winners from the middle school competition are:
Champion 1st place—Damien Maxwell, 8th grade
2nd place—Ian Hanner, 7th grade
3rd place—Ingrid Henderson, 5th grade.
