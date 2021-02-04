2.6 Bergman Spelling bee winners1-WEB.jpg

The winners of the Bergman Spelling Bee are: (from left) 1st place, Damien Maxwell; 2nd place, Ian Hanner and 3rd place, Ingrid Henderson.

Fifteen students will represent Bergman Middle School at the upcoming Boone County Spelling Bee. The winners from the middle school competition are:

Champion 1st place—Damien Maxwell, 8th grade

2nd place—Ian Hanner, 7th grade

3rd place—Ingrid Henderson, 5th grade.

