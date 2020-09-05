The coronavirus pandemic has caused big changes to all events scheduled in 2020 for The Greater Berryville Area Chamber of Commerce, including their annual Chamber Awards Banquet. But now they have announced a solution.
The local Chamber is planning its first-ever "Virtual Awards Banquet" to honor the best of the best on Thursday, Oct. 15.
“Although our traditional banquet is impossible to hold this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, we have turned to this online option to recognize those businesses and individuals that have made an impact in our community this past year,” said Steve Johnson, executive director for the Berryville Chamber.
Johnson noted that nomination forms are now available online for members to nominate who they want to be recognized this year for outstanding contributions to the local community.
He added that the Berryville Chamber is also seeking nominations for seats on its Board of Directors which will be open in November 2020.
Nominations can be made online this year through the Chamber’s homepage www.BerryvilleChamber.com
Deadline for Chamber Awards and for Board Member nominations is this Friday, Sept. 4. Winners will be announce during the video presentation of the awards ceremony on Oct. 15.
In the meantime, if your business would like to participate in the Chamber’s ‘Virtual Silent Auction’ this year, please contact the Chamber Office by phone at (870) 423-3704 or via email at: info@berryvillechamber.com
