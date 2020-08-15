Taking its resources outside the library's four walls has become the norm for the Berryville Public Library. The library is excited to announce another, Family Trivia Night, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., allowing families the opportunity to compete against each other while having fun and learning. Family Trivia Night is held online, and participation is open to all families. The winning family will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Berryville Pizza Hut. There is no cost to participate.
To participate, log in on your computer to www.slido.com and use entry code: 14265.
According to Julie Hall, Berryville Library Director, "The School is Back! edition of Family Trivia Night is aimed at helping people of all ages wake up those brains and prepare to go back to school in a fun way. Questions will give families a chance to put their reading, writing and arithmetic skills and knowledge to the test. There will be questions for all ages so be sure to gather the whole family and don’t be late. The competition will start promptly at 6 p.m. and has only 21 questions so it will go fast.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berryville Library has maintained most of their services and programs, finding new ways to deliver them so that people can participate in them from the safety and comfort of their own homes. The library has continued offering curbside services where patrons can request what they want in advance and have a staff member deliver it to them while they wait in their car.
For more information on the upcoming Family Trivia Night slated for Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., contact your friends at the Berryville Public Library located at 104 Spring Street in Berryville or phone them at (870) 423-2323 or visit our website at www.berryvillelibrary.org. The Berryville Library also offers active Facebook and Instagram pages.
