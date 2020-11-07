The Berryville Library announced it has returned to normal operating hours and is open again 7 days a week. According to Library Director Julie Hall, "Even though we have returned to normal operating days and hours, all social distancing protocols will remain in place for the safety and well being of all patrons and staff. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation with adhering to these guidelines."
All who enter the library must wear a mask and sign in upon arrival. To allow for adequate distancing, only 10 people will be allowed in the library at one time. In addition, only a limited number of computers will be available each hour and visits to the library are restricted to up to one hour each day.
Appointments are encouraged for computer use or browsing. Drop in visitors will be accommodated as space allows.
The Berryville Public Library hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For those who prefer not to enter the library, curbside service is still available upon request.
For more information, call (870) 423-2323 or for a complete list of upcoming events, visit the website at www.berryvillelibrary.org. The library also has active Facebook and Instagram page
