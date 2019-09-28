Epsilon Sigma Alpha held its 2019 International Council Convention in Memphis, Tennessee from July 17-21. Beta Upsilon, the local ESA chapter, was represented by members Sarah Newman, Trish Villines, Julie Ray, Robin Reeves, Judy Holt, JoAnn Davis and Dianna Grace.
The convention’s theme was “Merriment and Memories, Memphis Style”. ESA, founded in 1929, also used this week to celebrate its 90th birthday.
The convention held business meetings, social events, general assemblies and installation of 2019-20 International Council Officers. Free time was available to attend interesting sites throughout the city.
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is a major recipient of ESA fundraisers nationwide. Tours of the hospital were offered to convention participants. ESA chapters donate millions of dollars annually and have ben honored to have a section of the hospital named after the organization. Beta Upsilon attendees were humbled to tour the ESA section to see up close the cause they so strongly support.
Beta Epsilon holds an annual St. Jude’s Garage Sale with all of the proceeds going to the hospital. This year the sale will be held Oct. 10-12 (weather permitting) at the Oasis Apartments on the top of Harrison Hill. The group looks forward to raising funds to help the life changing medical facility.
