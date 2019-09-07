Beta Upsilon, the local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, began their 2019-20 year at the Aug. 6 meeting. Although the installation ceremony was held in May, the new slate of officers took over their positions at this time.
Hostesses Cherie Conner, Robin Reeves and Martha Watkins served a pizza buffet for the pre-meeting meal.
President Dianna Grace called the meeting to order and read the opening ritual. Secretary Haley gave the roll call. Treasurer Chris Royston shared the financial report. Educational Director Cindy McLarty presented a “Dog Days of Summer” program which concluded with a short summer quiz.
Vice president Robin Reeves informed the group the she will announce the new member rush meeting at a later date. Parliamentarian Judy Holt kept the meetings procedures running smoothly.
A reminder that Judy Holt received the 2018-19 scrapbook and the past president at the May meeting. These are keepsakes of her year in office. She also received the “Girl of the Year” award. This recipient is selected by the members to be given to the person who they fell personifies the values of hard work ethics of the sorority.
Several members shared thoughts of their time at the ESA International Convention in Memphis in July. In addition to business and social activities, tours were given at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. ESA and Beta Upsilon generously donate proceeds from fund raisers to this cause, so members were humbled to take part in this experience.
All members recited the closing ritual together and the meeting was adjourned.
